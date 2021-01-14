AMLO Will Address Social Media Censorship at G-20

Recently the president, known as AMLO, compared the ban that Facebook imposed on Donald Trump to the Holy Inquisition and warned about the possibility of a social media hegemony.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he would propose a series of actions during the next G-20 meeting to prevent private entities from censorship. This, in the aftermath of the Capitol Riot.

Al margen de la ley, nada; por encima de la ley, nadie. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/fv5kKnwo6a — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) January 14, 2021

"Outside the law, nothing; above the law, no one. Morning conference."

"Freedom must be guaranteed, if any regulation exists, it corresponds to national states, it cannot be left in the hands of individuals," Lopez Obrador explained during a press conference.

AMLO emphasized that "there cannot be a private body above the states deciding on the free manifestation of ideas." The president also said that other heads of states had expressed concerns over social media censorship, and they are holding conversations to address the issue.