AMLO: The US To Lend Mexico 2.7 Million AstraZeneca Doses

So far, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (USDA), which is why the U.S. has surplus doses of this drug.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) on Friday assured that the United States will "lend" his country 2.7 million AstraZeneca vaccines. This cargo will arrive next week.

"I especially thank President Joe Biden because I discussed this issue in a phone conversation two months ago," AMLO said, adding that his country has also pre-purchased 77.4 million AstraZeneca vaccines.

This announcement coincides with new travel restrictions imposed by Mexico on its southern border with Guatemala and Belize to prevent the passage of Central American migrants heading to the United States.

So far, the AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (USDA), which is why the U.S. has surplus doses of this drug.

Paul Spiegel of @Humanit_Health explains the gaps in global #COVID19 data and how this pandemic could lead to changes in humanitarian responses. https://t.co/UzjoXKSCp7 — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) March 17, 2021

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "safe and effective". However, it also indicated that the link between this product and some "very rare" cases of blood clotting has not yet been ruled out.

Although the AMLO administration reached agreements to produce AstraZeneca doses in its territory, the packaging of this vaccine drug in a Mexican plant is delayed.

Nevertheless, Lopez Obrador indicated that his country already has enough vaccines for its national vaccination plan. So far, Mexico has received 3.8 million Pfizer vaccines, 870,000 AstraZeneca doses, 3 million Sinovac vaccines, and 400,000 Sputnik V doses.