AMLO Orders Probe Into Reynosa Killings Amid Growing Violence

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Monday a probe over the killing of innocent people in Reynosa city last weekend, amid growing violence in the country.

"Everything indicates that it was not a confrontation, but it was a command to shoot people who were planned to be confronted. It is a cowardly attack on the lives of innocent people," the president, also known as AMLO, said.

El Gobierno de la Cuarta Transformación trabaja para garantizar la paz en el país. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/mC8rSFEAzF — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 21, 2021

"The government works to guarantee peace in the country. Morning press conference."

According to the authorities, 15 people died on Saturday as shooters fired from cars across Reynosa city, Tamaulipas state. The town is a gang violence hotspot. The state security reported that four out of the 15 deaths were criminals who died in clashes with the police.

Violence and killings reached a new high in Mexico during May, the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection reported on Monday. At least 2963 homicides were registered in May, the most significant figure thus far in 2021.