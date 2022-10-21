AMLO Offers Mexican Govt. Help to Venezuelans Arriving From US

Faced with new U.S. measures to expel undocumented Latin American immigrants, AMLO said his government would offer them support.

Amid the massive arrival of Venezuelans from the U.S., Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, "We cannot turn our backs on those who suffer, Mexico is a fraternal country."

In statements to Sputnik news agency, AMLO said his government will support migrants arriving in buses to Mexico City "with shelters, with food, with medical care." He said they are looking for "a mechanism that is applied and executed and that works."

AMLO welcomed the decision of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to grant 24 000 visas per year for Venezuelan citizens to enter the country legally and only by air.

Those who have entered Mexico or Panama illegally will not be eligible for this benefit. This comes as Washington and Mexico agreed to return, for humanitarian reasons, Venezuelans crossing illegally into the U.S.

#Nacional ���� | AMLO elogia a EU por entrega de 24 mil visas para venezolanos y reafirma su apoyo



López Obrador expresó que va a apoyar a los migrantes que ya están en México y reconoció que en el Istmo hay bastante migrantes varados → https://t.co/8FXgPUK9Hu pic.twitter.com/4TqbJghc1C — ABC Diario Querétaro (@ABCQRO) October 21, 2022

The Mexican President also raised the need to reestablish relations between the U.S. and Venezuelan governments. He said, "I am already aware that they are now seeking an agreement, and I welcome it."

The politicization of the immigration issue was also raised by AMLO. According to the President, this issue is being used in the U.S. in light of the midterm elections to be held on November 8.

"They should leave migrants out of their business, and we should not fall into this game because I can guarantee you that the election will pass, and it will be a different policy."