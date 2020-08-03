AMLO: Gang's Leader Capture "Very Important" Against Corruption

Last year the gang leader threatened the Mexican president twice with the killing of innocent people if security forces were not withdrawn from Guanajuato.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador qualified as "very important" the capture of the gang leader José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, during an address to the nation via social media.

José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, known as El Marro, was notorious for stealing fuel and turned his city of residence, Guanajuato, into one of the most violent in the country, with a war between the Santa Rosa de Lima gang and the Jalisco Nueva Generación gang over fuel and narcotics.

Mexico's president said that Guanajuato had become the most violent state in the country with the cooperation of local and state authorities.

The president said that there are days of 20 or 25 homicides. "How did this case happen in Guanajuato? The same with the complicity, the compromises with municipal authorities, with state authorities, impunity. It is an important, very important (arrest)", AMLO remarked.

"How did this cartel grow so much that Guanajuato became the most violent state in the country? They have 15% of the homicides that are committed in the entire country, 15% in Guanajuato, that is, if there are 100 murders, 15 of those are committed in Guanajuato in one day," the president explained.

Seguiremos combatiendo la epidemia del #COVID19 para salvar vidas sin dejar de enfrentar la peste de la corrupción y la impunidad que tanto daño ha causado al pueblo de México.https://t.co/GKGUvvcW9U pic.twitter.com/lIRoxuyVNr — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) August 2, 2020

"We will continue fighting the # COVID19 epidemic to save lives while continuing to face the plague of corruption and impunity that has damaged the people of Mexico so much."

Although on July Mexico's Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said that during the firsts six months of this year there were 17,439 murders, a 1.7% increase compared to the same period in 2019, AMLO has reassured his determination of not declaring war to criminal groups and try to tackle, instead, the roots of the crisis.

Today Mexican's president restated the idea by pointing out that poverty has to be eliminated, and the law has to be applied equally, so the young people are not turned back by the authorities and taken away by criminals.

In January and April last year, respectively, El Marro threatened the Mexican president with the assassination of innocent people if security forces were not withdrawn from Guanajuato.