AMLO Demands Inquiry Into a Judge Who Banned Electricity Reform

The Supreme Court confirmed that it would launch an investigation into Fierro, the Second District Judge in Administrative Matters.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador requested on Monday to the Supreme Court an inquiry into judge Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro. The latter ordered last week the suspension of the electricity reform.

The president, also known as AMLO, noticed in a letter that the suspension was issued a day after the reform's publication. Hence, Obrador suspects that there may be "corporative interests" behind the decision as it has happened in the past.

Aspiramos a una sociedad mejor, sin racismo, sin clasismos y sin odios. Conferencia matutina. https://t.co/Mcpe33xIf5 — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 15, 2021

"We aspire to a better society, without racism, classism, and hatred. Morning conference."

"I do not omit to tell you that around this matter there are people, organizations, and companies related to the old regime that, in the function of their known economic and political interests, had corruption and influence-peddling as their modus operandi, with which they have seriously affected the public treasury and the economy of the majority of Mexicans," AMLO remarked.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court confirmed that it would launch an investigation into Fierro, the Second District Judge in Administrative Matters. The electricity reform, promoted by Lopez Obrador, strengthens the nation's power industry over private companies, which has sparked both users' praises and rejection from business people.