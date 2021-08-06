AMLO Calls on Mexico's Electoral Judges to Resign

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called again on Friday for all judges within the Electoral Court to resign and to effectuate a constitutional reform to cleanse the judicial body.

In his usual morning press conference, which took place in Baja California, the president said the same situation applies to the National Electoral Institute (NEI), which also requires cleaning to eradicate elements of corruption.

However, he added, that court was formed in such a way that only the judges themselves can solve the crisis and it is very difficult for the president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldivar, to intervene, because it is a uspposedly autonomous institution since they were appointed by the National Action (PAN) and Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) parties.

El pdte. @lopezobrador_ frente a la crisis del Tribunal Electoral ha propuesto que todos los magistrados renuncien pues fueron propuestos solo por dos partidos y su autonomía es nominal. Necesitamos solidez institucional a la altura del pueblo y verdadera vocación democrática. pic.twitter.com/VEvxMbfAFj — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) August 6, 2021

"President @lopezobrador_ in the face of the crisis of the Electoral Court has proposed that all the magistrates resign because they were proposed by only two parties and their autonomy is nominal. We need institutional solidity at the level of the people and true democratic vocation."

"They were put there by the PRI and PAN and now both should come forward and explain how they appointed them with such a lack of integrity, of principles, that is happening at the moment. That is why I say again they should all resign, and the parties should stop doing this," AMLO reiterated.

They appointed them, Lopez Obrador pointed out, and then extended their term in office to all of them. However, now, Zaldívar's mandate as head of the Supreme Court has been extended, which they say is unconstitutional, which they hypocritically did not denounce in the case of their seven Court judges.