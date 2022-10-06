AMLO Blames Neoliberal Model Regarding Totolapan Massacre

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, regretted the deadly attacks registered this Wednesday in Totolapan and Cuernavaca.

According to the Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, in San Miguel Totolapan (Guerrero state), there were 20 victims. In contrast, on the same day, the deputy of Morelos state, Gabriela Marín Sánchez, was shot dead outside a pharmacy in Cuernavaca (Morelos state).

During his morning press conference, AMLO conveyed his condolences: "We embrace the families of the victims," and said that those responsible were organizations "that have been around for a long time; they did not emerge in this government."

López Obrador said: "There is a decomposition (...) that came hand in hand with neoliberal policies". According to the President, Mexico has lived for more than 30 years, a decomposition with a system only provided for implementing coercive measures and the loss of values.

In this sense, AMLO said that, unlike that model, his government is addressing the causes of violence. AMLO referred to the decrease in homicides seen under his administration. This indicator has reduced by 14.6 percent from July 2018 to August 2022, as made known at the conference.

#Nacional | Junto a Conrado Mendoza Almeda, también fueron asesinados Juan Mendoza Acosta, expresidente municipal de San Miguel Totolapan y padre de Conrado Mendoza, varios agentes de policía, funcionarios y trabajadores del ayuntamiento.

Más información: https://t.co/WKOQaKkpNd pic.twitter.com/wuPy5VYww0 — Periódico Enfoque | EiM Noticias Nayarit (@enfoquenayarit) October 6, 2022

Along with Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Juan Mendoza Acosta, former municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan and father of Conrado Mendoza, several police officers, officials, and municipal workers were also murdered.

However, "it is a process that takes time" in a country where society has been broken for more than 30 years, said AMLO. "It is a struggle we have so that young people do not get hooked on delinquency and have jobs and are guaranteed the right to study."

In the Totolapan massacre, "according to the Prosecutor's Office of the entity, there were 20 people victimized, among them the mayor of that municipality (Conrado Mendoza Almeda) and his father (Juan Mendoza Acosta) who was a former mayor, along with 18 people," said the undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejia.

According to Mejia, the criminal group "Los Tequileros" and the "Familia Michoacana" are included in the investigation of the state Attorney General's Office. "We are in coordination with the Guerrero authorities, both with the Prosecutor's Office and the Security Secretariat," the undersecretary said.

Wednesday also saw a deadly attack against Morelos state deputy Gabriela Marín Sánchez who was shot dead while leaving a pharmacy located on Avenida Poder Legislativo in Cuernavaca, the capital of the state of Morelos. Her driver was seriously injured.

The undersecretary said, "A motive related to revenge or a political matter is not ruled out; the victimized woman barely assumed the position of local plurinominal deputy in July 2022 when another member of the (local) Legislature died."

