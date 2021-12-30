AMLO Augurates A Better 2022 For All Mexicans

"I wish the pandemic to end so that we do not continue to suffer because of it. I wish human beings do not continue to get sick, hospitalized, and dying," President Lopez Obrador said.

On Thursday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) listed his wishes for 2022, expressing his confidence that next year will be better than 2021.

"This year was better for us than the previous one. And next year will be even better. I have faith in the future. And we must not lose hope," he said during his daily conference held at the National Palace.

"I wish the pandemic to end so that we do not continue to suffer because of it. I wish that human beings do not continue to get sick, hospitalized, and dying," he added and longed for the Mexican cultural greatness to continue because it is what has allowed the population to overcome calamities on several occasions.

"Let us never deny our origin. If we ignore where we come from, if we are not proud of it, we will never know where to go," AMLO stressed.

En México las fiestas de fin de año no son lo mismo sin piñatas, conoce a una familia de la #CDMX que se dedica a la elaboración y venta de piñatas. #Informativo14

��14.1| @MxPlayTV|��https://t.co/8XOQtpNk0b pic.twitter.com/fUZCV294n2 — Canal Catorce (@canalcatorcemx) December 25, 2021

The tweet reads, "In Mexico, the end of the year parties are not the same without piñatas. Meet a family from Mexico City that makes and sells piñatas."

Finally, AMLO expressed his desire that the situation of humble families improve in his country, which currently has 44 percent of its population living in poverty.

"My third wish is that there are fewer poor people and basic satisfactions such as food are not lacking. I wish no one suffers from hunger and everyone has enough to study, health, and housing. Of course, I wish jobs and that the income reaches for what indispensable," he said.

"I wish we all be happy, thinking that happiness does not only consist in accumulating goods, money, fame, or titles. Happiness is being well with oneself and with others," AMLO stressed.