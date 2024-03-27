ALBA-TCP Welcomes Candidates Registration Process in Venezuela

"We consider fundamental the respect for the right of each country to freely elect its authorities," the regional alliance said.

As of Tuesday, the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) registered the candidacies of 12 opposition politicians for the 2024 presidencial elections, in which President Nicolas Maduro will also participate seeking reelection for the 2024-2030 period.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) issued a statement welcoming the pluralistic nature of the Venezuelan democratic process.

"The ALBA-TCP countries applaud the number of candidates and the diversity of political parties registered for the presidency, in faithful adherence to the Barbados Agreements between the government and the Venezuelan opposition signed on October 17, 2023," it said.

Among the presidential canditates are Manuel Rosales (New Time Party), Enrique Marquez (Centered Party), Antonio Ecarri (Pencil Party and Progressive Advance), Daniel Ceballos (Digital Arepa), Luis Martinez (Democratic Action, Republican Movement, and Red Flag), Juan Alvarado (COPEI), and Claudio Fermin (Solutions Party).

The leader of the Bolivarian Revolution Hugo Chávez starred together with the soldiers of the Bolivarian Movement MBR-200 in a revolt against the political system symbolized by the Government of Carlos Andrés Pérez, whose policies kept the population mired in poverty. pic.twitter.com/BaSm6XpGZE — @EmbaVEEgipto (@EmbaVEEgipto) March 26, 2024

The CNE also registered the candidacies of Benjamin Rausseo (Democratic National Confederation), Javier Bertucci (Change Party), Jose Brito (First Venezuela, United Venezuela, and Venezuela Vision Unit), Luis Ratti (Popular Democratic Right Party), Edmundo Gonzalez (Unitary Platform), and Nicolas Maduro (Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole).

On Wednesday, the ALBA-TCP also emphasized that the wide number of presidential candidates demonstrates citizen interest in the ongoing electoral process despite the defamation campaigns emanating from abroad.

The diversity occurs despite "the negative narrative that some governments and the media have tried to impose on the Venezuelan electoral system, demonstrates that Venezuela counts with a solid and participatory democracy," the regional organization stated.

"The presidential electoral process in Venezuela will be crucial for the future of the entire Latin American and Caribbean region and the Alliance reiterates its support for the Venezuelan people to exercise their right to vote and choose the future of the nation," it added.

"ALBA-TCP reaffirms its commitment to the self-determination and sovereignty of peoples and rejects any form of interference or imposition in the 2024 electoral process. We consider fundamental the respect for the right of each country to freely elect its authorities, without interventions of any kind that would undermine the integrity and transparency of its democratic process."