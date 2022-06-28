ALBA-TCP Warns of Threats in Digital Scene

The Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, warned of the threats to regional integration arising from the current digital context.

During the ALBA Digital Meeting, held at the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry headquarters, Llorenti said that a dispute between a project of integration and unity versus one of disintegration seeking to promote U.S. hegemonic interests is currently taking its toll in the region.

"We see threats against our peoples. That colonizing project has permanently tried to undermine the processes that bet on life and integration," Llorenti said, highlighting that the digital scenario is among the main fronts used to attack emancipation projects.

According to the Executive Secretary, these attacks are carried out through the application of economic warfare and unilateral coercive measures, coups d'état, mercenary incursions and destabilizing plans.

On this occasion, LLorenti also said that in the current context, it is essential to continuously discuss ways to handle these threats, as the communication technologies world evolves constantly.

At the installation of the First Digital ALBA Meeting, Venezuelan authorities and other members highlighted the importance of adapting to digital transformation to create defense mechanisms in countries that make up the alliance against the great centers of power.

The First ALBA Digital Meeting, attended by delegations from Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia and Venezuela, is a space for exchanging experiences and strengthening alliances among Latin American and Caribbean nations in the communications field.