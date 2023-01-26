ALBA-TCP Praises St. Vincent's Election As CELAC President

"We are confident that St. Vincent & the Grenadines and his Honourable PM Gonsalves will contribute to the gradual process of regional integration," ALBA-TCP Secretariat stated.

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) congratulated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on its election as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

"We are confident that the role of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and his Honourable Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves will contribute to the gradual process of region’s integration, unity, and balance of its political, economic, and cultural diversity,” the ALBA-TCP Secretariat stated.

"We express our full support for Gonsalves and wish him success in his administration," it insisted, recalling that this is the first time an Eastern Caribbean State has held the CELAC Pro Tempore Presidency.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a population of 111,000 people and a territory of about 400 square kilometers, assumes this position amid a difficult moment for the bloc, which experiences tense relationships with the U.S. and the Latin American far-right.

“We have the capacity and the necessary leadership to assume such a challenge,” Gonsalves stressed, recalling that his country occupied the United Nations Social and Economic Council (ECOSOC) Presidency and currently presides over the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). As the CELAC Pro-Tempore President, Gonsalves is likely to approve policies to fight climate change and reduce the impact of natural disasters, which have become a common issue for Latin American countries. He is also expected to oppose U.S. interventionist policies and an economic blockade against Cuba. "The great work done by Mexico and Argentina as former CELAC Pro Tempore presidents will serve as an example to us," Gonsalves stressed and hoped that Latin American countries support his policies and proposals.