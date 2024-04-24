ALBA-TCP: Honduras Calls for a Fair and Inequality-Free World

Scarleth Romero first highlighted Honduras' efforts to free itself from the burdens of the past such as corruption, poverty and inequality.

Honduran Ambassador Scarleth Romero spoke today at the XXIII ALBA-TCP Summit, reaffirming the role of the Alliance in the search for a more just world where interventionism, imperialism and interference are eradicated.

Romero first highlighted Honduras' efforts to free itself from the burdens of the past such as corruption, poverty and inequality.

The diplomat in commemoration of the World Day of Multilateralism and the Diploma of Peace, confirmed her nation’s commitment to sustainable development and peace in the region and the world.

He also reaffirmed Honduras' desire to see a world without inequalities, without exploitation or exploitation.

En esta jornada de hoy #24Abr, hemos cumplido una agenda muy importante y maravillosa para nuestro gran movimiento, que nació por parte de los Comandantes Fidel Castro Ruz y Hugo Chávez Frías, ha sido una alianza ante el neoliberalismo y que ha ido uniendo a gobiernos y pueblos a… pic.twitter.com/C09TtEKZKM — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 25, 2024 The text reads,

On this day today #24Abr , we have fulfilled a very important and wonderful agenda for our great movement, which was born by Commanders Fidel Castro Ruz and Hugo Chávez Frías, it has been an alliance against neoliberalism and that has been uniting governments and peoples over the years. La Alba has demonstrated a great capacity to be at the center of the truth for the rights of the people!

On the other hand, he called for respect for human rights in every corner of the planet and for a continental and global fraternity.

Romero also declared Honduras' total readiness to strengthen friendly ties with the countries of the Alliance and form a collective based on peaceful coexistence, cooperation and mutual respect.