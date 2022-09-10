A Total of 2.5 Million Tons of Grain Exported as Part of the Food Pact

UN Secretary General António Guterres, announced the creation of the Joint Coordination Center to ensure the safety of bulk carriers transporting grain from Ukrainian ports.

A total of 105 ships with about 2.5 million tons of grain left Ukrainian ports under the food pact, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

"From the moment of the entry into force of the agreement on the creation of a corridor for the safe transportation of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports, 105 vessels sailed there, while the volume of grain exported along the route reached 2.5 million tons," the note said.

It is specified that currently the grain supply continues as planned under the supervision of the Joint Coordination Center.

On July 22, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations (UN) signed in Istanbul an agreement aimed at unblocking the export of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine in the midst of hostilities.

Ukrainian government representatives signed a similar document with Ankara and UN representatives.

In addition, Russia signed a memorandum with the UN to contribute to the export of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to international markets.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, in his turn, announced the creation of the Joint Coordination Center to ensure the safety of bulk carriers transporting grain from Ukrainian ports.