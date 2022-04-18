A Timeline Of Deadly Mass Shootings In The US Since 2020

On Sunday, two minors died and eight people were injured in Pittsburgh. One day before, two separate mass shootings in South Carolina left at least 23 people injured.

Three mass shootings over the weekend have underscored that gun violence in the United States is aggravating. The the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) holds that over 22,000 people have died or been injured due to gun-related incidents in this year. The following is some of the bloodiest mass shootings over the past two years:

-- On April 17, 2022, two minors died and eight people were injured after shots were fired at a house party with as many as 200 people in attendance in Pittsburgh.

-- On April 16, 2022, in South Carolina, two separate mass shootings on Saturday afternoon and early Sunday have left at least 23 people injured.

-- During April 8-11, 2022, at least 18 people were shot, with at least five of them killed, in New Orleans, the largest city in Louisiana within 72 hours, tying the record for the last 10 years.

-- On April 3, 2022, the Sacramento Police Department confirmed that six adults were killed and 12 other people were injured in a mass shooting in Los Angeles.

-- On Feb. 28, 2022, five people, including three children, were killed after a man opened fire in a church near Arden Fair mall in Sacramento.

-- On Sept. 5, 2021, four people, including an infant, were killed in Lakeland, Florida.

-- On July 25, 2021, five people, including a policeman and a suspect, were killed in a shooting incident in Wasco, a small city located in central California.

-- On May 26, 2021, nine people were killed and at least another injured after a shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority yard north of downtown San Jose in California.

Gun violence: Click and see the map and statistics!



A surge in gun violence has been plaguing the US in recent weeks, with more than 140 mass shootings occurring this year alone.https://t.co/EpeGT4v0Wc — Bab (@bab_102) April 18, 2022

-- On May 9, 2021, six adults were killed when a suspect opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, police said, adding the suspect took his own life on scene.

-- On April 29, 2021, two deputies and three other people including a suspected gunman were shot dead after a lengthy standoff at a residence in North Carolina.

-- On April 15, 2021, eight people were killed and multiple people suffered gunshot wounds that required hospitalization after a shooting at a FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis, the capital of Indiana.

-- On March 22, 2021, ten people, including one police officer, were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

-- On March 16, 2021, eight people were killed and another one was injured in three shooting incidents in the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia.

-- On Feb. 2, 2021, five children and an adult were killed in a shooting in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

-- On June 6, 2020, a shooting at a child's birthday party in Northern California's Vallejo left two women dead and three people injured.

-- On June 5, 2020, seven people were killed in Alabama in an overnight shooting.

-- On Feb. 26, 2020, seven people, including the shooter, were killed in a shooting on a company campus in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.