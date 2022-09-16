    • Live
News > Honduras

A Sector of the Honduran Capital Declared a Disaster Area

Published 16 September 2022 (3 hours 15 minutes ago)
Opinion

 The mayor of the capital of Honduras, Jorge Aldama, declared today a disaster area in a sector of this city due to several landslides and landslides caused by a geological fault activated by rains.

"Three weeks ago and until today, we have moved with the teams of the Mayor's Office to voluntarily evacuate the 77 families and provide them with support, food and shelter, social and psychological assistance," Almada explained in a message on Twitter.

According to press reports, the landslides occurred in the area known as Guillén and destroyed several houses built with bricks and cement blocks, in addition to other lightweight homes made of wood and zinc. So far, no loss of human lives has been reported.

Heavy rainfall has caused landslides in different parts of the country for several weeks.

According to public data, the Honduran capital is about 1,000 meters above sea level and is crossed by several geological faults, some of which have been activated in the last 50 years.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/MS
