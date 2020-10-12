A Man in Wheelchair Is Attacked by Chile's Military Police

Carabinero's latest violent incident is not an isolated case. To date, 2,449 court cases have been filed against police brutality during the demonstrations.

The Press Office for Latin America (OPAL) reported that Chile's military police (Carabineros) attacked a person in a wheelchair during a demonstration in Santiago on Sunday.

Videos posted on social networks show that an armored car launched its jet of water directly at the face of a person in a wheelchair who fell violently to the floor and was later admitted to the Santa Maria Clinic.

The images also show that the police car tried to prevent the witnesses of the event from helping the man who could not stand up by himself.

The OPAL stressed that the human rights violations committed by the Carabineros are the responsibility of President Sebastian Piñera’s administration.

"Any attempt to deny it is a communication maneuver to justify a State policy to repress social protest," human rights defenders said.

"Violence is invisible when it is carried out by the exploiters, repressors, usurpers, and defenders of a system of domination and extermination. When it is carried out by the oppressed, however, the 'saviors of social peace' appear to proclaim their twisted moralities."

Aquí en detalle y en cámara lenta, parte del video subido por @prensaopal con el ataque del carro lanza agua a una persona en silla de ruedas este domingo 11 de octubre pic.twitter.com/Rplfy6ZwG7 — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) October 12, 2020

The meme reads, "In close-up and slow motion, here is a bit of the OPAL Press video that shows an anti-riot vehicle throwing water at a person in a wheelchair on October 11."

"What do they have in their minds?," commented local outlet The Times regarding the police officers' brutal behavior.

"A disabled person does not lose his status as a citizen. Therefore, no one could justify the Carabinero's excessive actions by asking 'what was a disabled person doing there?'," it added.

The Chilean military police's latest violent incident is not an isolated case. To date, 2,449 court cases have been filed against police brutality during the demonstrations.

One of these attacks against human rights occurred on October 2, when a teenager was thrown by a military policeman from the Pio Nono bridge into the Mapocho River.