A Dozen Historically Black Colleges Received Bomb Threats

The bomb threats were made on the first day of February, dedicated as Black History Month to honor achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

At least 12 historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) across the United States reported to have received bomb threats on Tuesday.

Morgan State University tweeted early Tuesday morning that "access to campus will be closed" due to a bomb threat. "Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice," the university in Baltimore, Maryland wrote. "All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework."

Universities and colleges in other states such as Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, and Louisiana, as well as two institutions in Washington, D.C., have also issued alerts or postponed classes on Tuesday.

The MAGA faction and the GOP are doubling down on this nation’s history of racism and exploitation.



On Monday, Police responded to reports of bomb threats against at least six HBCUs in the United States. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that U.S. President Joe Biden is aware of the latest bomb threats at HBCUs.

"I will say that these are certainly disturbing," Psaki told reporters during a daily briefing. "The White House is in touch with interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this."

There are over 100 colleges in the U.S: that are identified by the U.S. Department of Education as HBCUs, institutions of higher education founded to educate African American students. In the 19th century, when many colleges and universities in the United States refused to admit African American applicants, HBCUs offered them a route to higher education.