A 6.6 Earthquake Shakes Eastern Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale shook Hualien County in eastern Taiwan today. The quake was felt throughout most of the island.

The island's Central Bureau of Meteorology urged residents in the area near the epicenter, located in Guangfu Township at a depth of 6.8 kilometers at 09.05 local time, to exercise caution. It also recalled the indications to duck, cover and take shelter in a stable place in case of stronger earthquakes.

The tremor was felt in "almost the entire island of Taiwan," according to the agency.

Witnesses quoted by local media say the ground moved "intensely for almost two minutes" in Taipei, the capital of the island territory located more than 150 kilometers from the epicenter.

Taitung county commissioner April Yao wrote on her Facebook page the quake was "extremely strong", while the official Central News Agency showed a picture of bottles that had been shaken off their shelves in a Taitung shop.

At the moment, no material damage or casualties have been reported as a result of the quake. Taiwan's fire department said it had yet to receive any reports of damage.

State-run utility Taipower said there was no interruption to electricity supply on Taiwan's east coast.

The quake could be felt across Taiwan, the weather bureau said.

There is NO TSUNAMI THREAT expected from a 6.6 magnitude earthquake detected at 3:41 am HST Saturday in the vicinity of Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/mNK0JYreBv — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) September 17, 2022

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.