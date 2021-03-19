96 Venezuelans Stranded in Ecuador Return to the Country

Xenophobia, discrimination, and labor exploitation abroad are motivating Venezuelans to return to their homeland.

Venezuela's Transport Ministry on Friday informed that 96 citizens returned from Ecuador through the "Return to the Homeland" program.

On Thursday night, the citizens who were stranded in Ecuador arrived at the Simon Bolivar airport on a flight of the Venezuelan public company CONVIASA.

"You are safe now. We were waiting for you," Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Rander Peña told them at the airport.

According to authorities, many of those citizens returned to the country because they were victims of xenophobia, discrimination, and labor exploitation abroad.

Colombians rejected the appearance of several posters with xenophobic comments against Venezuelan citizens living in Bogota.https://t.co/WjjEegvUnZ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 18, 2021

"Mistreatment and the economic crisis Latin America is facing... are motivating Venezuelans abroad to return to their homeland," Peña added.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced that another group of 202 Venezuelans will return to the country from Chile on Friday.

The "Return to the Homeland" program has allowed the safe repatriation of over 23,000 Venezuelans since 2018.