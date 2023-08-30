    • Live
93 Potential Unmarked Child, Infant Graves Found in Canada

  • English River First Nation chief Jenny Wolverine, Aug. 29, 2023.

    English River First Nation chief Jenny Wolverine, Aug. 29, 2023. | Photo: X/ @HighwayOfTearz

Published 30 August 2023 (3 hours 21 minutes ago)
On Tuesday, CTV News reported that A First Nation has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites at a former residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada.

"This is not a final number. It breaks my heart that there are likely more," English River First Nation chief Jenny Wolverine said during a news conference in Saskatoon, the capital city of Saskatchewan in central Canada.

"We were not sure what to expect and what we would find. But we did know the stories that were shared over generations about the treatment of the students and those students who never returned home," she added.

According to the report, the English River chief called upon the federal and provincial governments to provide resources for the First Nation's search effort.

English River started searching the site of the former Beauval Indian Residential School in August 2021, using ground-penetrating radar, the report said, adding that the research team is preparing to move into the second phase of the search.

Beauval Indian Residential School was first founded in 1860 and operated for more than 100 years, according to the University of Regina.

In 2013, a former dormitory supervisor at the school was convicted of indecent assault and gross indecency for assaults on young boys between 1959 and 1967. 

