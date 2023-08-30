93 Potential Unmarked Child, Infant Graves Found in Canada

In 2013, a former dormitory supervisor at the Beauval Indian Residential School was convicted of indecent assault and gross indecency for assaults on young boys.

On Tuesday, CTV News reported that A First Nation has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites at a former residential school in Saskatchewan, Canada.

"This is not a final number. It breaks my heart that there are likely more," English River First Nation chief Jenny Wolverine said during a news conference in Saskatoon, the capital city of Saskatchewan in central Canada.

"We were not sure what to expect and what we would find. But we did know the stories that were shared over generations about the treatment of the students and those students who never returned home," she added.

According to the report, the English River chief called upon the federal and provincial governments to provide resources for the First Nation's search effort.

Former Beauval Indian Residential School penetrating radar found "several positive hits or areas of interest" of 93 possibly "unmarked graves" pic.twitter.com/tXl09OaYa5 — BC Rise (@bc_rise) August 30, 2023

English River started searching the site of the former Beauval Indian Residential School in August 2021, using ground-penetrating radar, the report said, adding that the research team is preparing to move into the second phase of the search.

Beauval Indian Residential School was first founded in 1860 and operated for more than 100 years, according to the University of Regina.

