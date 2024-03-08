9,000 Palestinian Women Killed as International Women's Day Is Observed

This March 8, International Women's Day, comes as another dark day for Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip, a territory that since last October 7 has been suffering a deadly military offensive by Israel.

In five months of massacre the Israeli occupation forces have left more than 9000 women murdered under the sponsorship of the U.S. government. Washington, which claims to be a defender of human rights, has been supporting for 76 years the genocide, ethnic cleansing, the extermination of all of Palestine by Israel.

On this day, the hypocrisy, double standards and blatant cynicism of those who claim to defend women's rights, take voice once again at the silence of the Zionist State of Israel and its Western gendarme.

"Instead of telling us they will build a port to help us, stop [providing] the weapons they fire at us."



Palestinians in Gaza condemn the US plan to build a temporary port off Gaza’s coast to step up the delivery of aid.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/EmvCu3jemP pic.twitter.com/2bGdNsm38i — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 8, 2024

Palestinian women are "mourning their loved ones, being killed, displaced, deprived of the most basic human rights, in the sight and hearing of the world," said acting Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on the occasion of the date.

"We remind those who celebrate this occasion around the world and those who praise women's rights that in Palestine there are 9,000 women martyrs, in addition to tens of thousands of wounded, orphans, nearly a million displaced and hundreds of detainees," he said.

"Let Palestinian women live March 8 every day, with freedom, dignity, national independence, safety and security, and let double standards and the use of different measures fall," the prime minister added.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has issued a reminder about the plight of Palestinian women in Gaza on #InternationalWomensDay.



For every day the war continues, the agency says, an average of 63 women are killed.



�� LIVE updates: https://t.co/EmvCu3jemP pic.twitter.com/yjszy9s9Sx — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 8, 2024

The Gaza Strip Media Office reported last Monday the fall of 8,900 women martyrs due to the ongoing offensive over the past five months. Since then, more than 30,800 Palestinians have been reported killed and more than 72,000 wounded amid massive destruction and shortages of staple goods.

The U.S. and Israel double standard on women's rights is a falsehood that even with its European allies cannot hide the massacres it has been committing against women in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. These crimes, which date back more than seven decades, have had women as a direct target of their missiles, bombs and the famine imposed by not allowing humanitarian aid to enter.

This March 8, "International Women's Day" is yet another day of horror for Palestinian women and people. A severe shortage of food, drinking water and medicine has plunged Palestinians in Gaza into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, while aid deliveries remain grossly insufficient. 85% of the population in Gaza has been displaced, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, and Israeli bombardment continues unabated.