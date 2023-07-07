8th OPEC Seminar Concludes in Vienna

"...Al-Ghais emphasized that this transition cannot take place in just one way..."

On Thursday, the 8th International Seminar of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) concluded in Vienna, Austria, with proposals for a sustainable energy transition.

Haitham al-Ghais, OPEC’s Secretary General, summarized how to achieve a sustainable and inclusive energy transition, putting forward three fundamental pillars: economic viability, environmental protection and social equity.

Al-Ghais, who was interviewed by teleSUR, emphasized that this transition cannot take place in just one way, but it will happen at different speeds, adding that there will be several transitions because not all countries are willing to make them or do not have the resources to make them in the same way.

According to Al-Ghais, by 2045 there will be an increase in energy demand of around 23 percent, adding that, at this rate, renewable energies will not be ready to meet this demand, so a transition must be negotiated between both types of energy, fossil fuels (represented by the OPEC countries), and clean energies (with other technologies).

teleSUR's special envoy to Vienna, Jorge Gestoso, said that a fundamental issue emphasized in this seminar was to bring tranquility to the markets, so that there are no shocks or surprises, but rather that there is economic stability.

The OPEC forum, which brings together 13 producer partners of the so-called "black gold", was held for two days at the Hofburg Palace under the theme "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition."

OPEC will meet again in three years to hold its ninth international seminar.