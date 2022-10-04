83rd Massacre in Colombia’s Cali: At Least 5 Dead

Amidst the airs of renewed peace talks in Colombia, the 83rd massacre so far this year is reported.

The Institute for Development and Peace (Indepaz) said the massacre occurred early Tuesday morning in the Colombian city of Cali. Five people were reported dead and two others injured.

The attack took place in the west of Cali, particularly in the Brisas de Mayo neighborhood, in a sector known as "El Hueco", early Tuesday morning.

It happened when the group of seven people was intercepted by gunmen who came to a corner of the Siloé neighborhood, according to the local mayor, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Without details on the identity of the victims, it is known that four men died on the spot, and a fifth died later at the medical center from his injuries, the local mayor said, while among the wounded are two women.

Una nueva masacre dejó al menos cinco muertos y dos heridos en la ciudad colombiana de Cali cuando hombres armados atacaron a un grupo de personas que se encontraba en una esquina del barrio Siloé, informó el alcalde de la localidad, Jorge Iván Ospina. pic.twitter.com/XDIsEw8Ex6 — Julio Flores (@julioenradiotv) October 4, 2022

A new massacre left at least five dead and two injured in the Colombian city of Cali when armed men attacked a group of people who were in a corner of the Siloé neighborhood, reported the mayor of the town, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Ospina asked to wait for the investigation into the multiple murder, the motive for which is unknown. However, he said, "In Colombian society, a battle is being waged in each of the municipalities and cities over the pots of micro-trafficking."

Indepaz confirmed that so far this year, there have been 83 massacres in the country.

Colonel William Quintero, commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, said that "the FARC and ELN, as well as common organized crime groups, have historically been present in this community."