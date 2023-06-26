80 Social Leaders Killed in Colombia So Far in 2023 -Indepaz

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace of Colombia denounced this Monday the murder of another social leader in the municipality of Ituango, department of Antioquia.

Erasmo Antonio Pino Giraldo was killed in the village of La Granja when "people who identified themselves as dissidents arrived at the farmer's house and killed him," the institute said.

According to Indepaz, Pino Giraldo "was a recognized social, peasant, and community leader linked to the JAC."

The institute also detailed that the dissidents later arrived in the town park and gathered the population to inform them that they had executed the victim.

Erasmo Antonio Pino Giraldo. Date: 06/25/23. Place: Ituango, Antioquia. Erasmo Antonio Pino Giraldo was a recognized social, peasant and community leader who was associated with the JAC in the village of La Granja.

According to Indepaz figures, 80 leaders have been killed this year in the South American country. Since the signing of the peace accords in 2016, the figure stands at 1489.