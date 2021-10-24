79 Massacres Registered in Colombia So Far This Year

On Sunday, Police reported the death of two young men and a minor in the Valle del Cauca department.

In Colombia, Authorities reported a new massacre in the Valle del Cauca department where three people passed away, including a nine-year-old girl.

The events took place in the Santa Barbara neighborhood in the Buga municipality.

Police reported the death of two young men, while the minor was taken to a medical center where she died hours later.

In the Antioquia department, five people were killed on the "La Bogotana" farm in the La Primavera town located in the Betania municipality on Sunday.

In Colombia, Dairo Antonio Usuga, nicknamed "Otoniel", one of the biggest drug gangs after Pablo Escobar, was caught. pic.twitter.com/431jg0orGq — Premysl Czech (@CzechPremysl) October 24, 2021

Authorities are holding a security council to establish strategies to clarify the homicide that occurred in Buga.

With these incidents, the Institute for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reports the 79th massacre so far this year.

Recently, the Ombudsman's Office issued a warning over the presence of criminal gangs, dissident groups, and narco-paramilitary groups located in the Valle del Cauca.