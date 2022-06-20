79 Ecuadorians Detained, 55 Injured, 1 Dead in National Strike

CONAIE denounced attacks by the security forces on citizens who were walking along the Pan-American highway from the provinces of Cotopaxi and Chimborazo.

On Monday, the Alliance of Ecuadorean Human Rights Organizations announced that it have recorded 39 types of human rights violations committed against citizens participating in the national strike, which was called by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) in protest against President Guillermo Lasso.

Between June 13 and 19, state security forces detained 79 people and injured 55 citizens during clashes. This information includes the events that occurred on Sunday when the Police raided the House of Ecuadorian Culture Benjamin Carrion.

The figures on the victims of police brutality, however, could be higher. Before noon on Monday, the mayor of Cayambe, a city where thousands of rural women work in floriculture, denounced what was happening in his sector.

"Our comrades from Cayambe, Imbabura, and Guayllabamba have been victims of brutal repression by the armed forces," Cayambe City Mayor Guillermo Churuchumbi tweeted.

The tweet reads, "Ecuador is under a dictatorship and the international community is saying nothing."

"Three citizens wounded due to tear gas canisters. In Guayllabamba, an 18-year-old man died and five people were injured after falling into a ravine while trying to flee military repression."

"There were seven detainees, one of them is my brother who was tortured and snatched from his belongings in the Collas ravine. They kept him kneeling in the rain throughout the night," the Cayambe Mayor denounced.

Through social networks, CONAIE denounced attacks by the security forces on citizens who arrived in the capital city walking along the Pan-American highway from the provinces of Cotopaxi and Chimborazo. Local media reported that Indigenous communities were carrying out roadblocks in at least 16 provinces on Monday.