70 Percent of Mexico's Illegal Weapons Come From US: Report

According to the Ministry of Defense of Mexico, 70 percent of the illegal weapons that enter Mexico come from the United States.

The Secretary of National Defense of Mexico, Luis Sandoval, reported on Wednesday that the 19,317 firearms that have been seized inside 26 states of the country have recently been destroyed.

Based on the statistics, 70 percent of the weapons that enter Mexico come from the U.S., while 30 percent come from Spain, Austria and other countries, the official said during the morning press conference with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Sandoval said they have identified San Diego -Tijuana, El Paso-Ciudad Juárez, Laredo-Nuevo Laredo, McAllen-Reynosa and Brownsville-Matamoros routes as the main arms transfer points.

He stressed that it is the drug cartels that make movements in these areas to stock up on weapons exclusively used by the Army and Armed Forces.

He indicated that there are cargo transport vehicles with modifications to illegally transport weapons, ammunition and money.

For his part, President López Obrador indicated that they have proposed to the government of Donald Trump that there be control of the exit of arms and dollars from that country and, he said, "there is a willingness" to advance in an agreement.

The Mexican president informed that the U.S. attorney, William Barr, will visit Mexico in order to hold meetings to strengthen bi-national cooperation in arms and dollar trafficking.