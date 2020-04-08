7 out of 10 Dead Patients Are Men in the European Countries

"Thinking we are near the end would be dangerous," the WHO regional director said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Wednesday reported that 75 percent of some 52,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Europe are male and a 95 percent were over 65 years of age.

Many of the deceased had previous health problems that were complicated by contracting the coronavirus. Over 60 percent suffered from cardiovascular disease, 29 percent diabetes, and 21 percent kidney disease, the WHO regional director Hans Kluge said.

While the COVID-19 has more serious consequences for older people, the recent death of a five-year-old British minor and another 12-year-old Belgian boy show that, in certain cases, the coronavirus can also be fatal to children.

In Europe, 40 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases required hospitalization and 5 percent required intensive care.

This continent concentrates about half of the cases and 75 percent of the deaths reported globally.

The situation is still worrying in countries such as Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Switzerland.​​​​​​​

Although the number of new daily cases is decreasing in Spain, Italy and Germany, Kluge warned of the "dramatic rise" in cases in Turkey and the growth of the pandemic in Norway, Ukraine, Belgium, and Sweden.

"This is not the time to relax the measures, but to double or triple the efforts, with the full support of society," the WHO regional director said.

"The data clearly shows that there is still a long way to go in this war. The progress made is extremely fragile... Thinking we are near the end would be dangerous," he added.​​​​​​​