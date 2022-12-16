7 Colombian Protesters to Become 'Spokespersons for Peace'

The legal proceedings against them will follow the normal process since the decision to free them is not an amnesty.

On Friday, President Gustavo Petro's administration named five men and two women as "Spokespersons for Peace." They will be in charge of promoting reconciliation among Colombians to achieve "Total Peace" in this South American country.

The first seven spokespersons for peace are social activists who were investigated and prosecuted for participating in social protests during the government of Ivan Duque (2018-2022). They come from Bogota, Medellin, Popayan, and Cali.

Currently, five of the spokespersons are in prison and two of them are under house arrest as a result of accusations related to criminal organization, throwing of dangerous objects and substances, or obstruction of public roads.

Among these young people is Santiago Marquez, a young man who studies pedagogy in Bogota; Arles Bolaños, an Indigenous leader who participated in the strike in Cali; and Adriana Bermeo, a young woman who protects stray animals in Bogota.

Once they are released from prison or house arrest, the youth must submit periodic reports to the Colombian government's High Commissioner for Peace. They must participate in a virtual certified Peacebuilding and will be able to study or work if they want to.

Colombia's President @petrogustavo has made securing peace with the ELN a priority for his government as he works to remake his country’s security policy following years of right-wing rule that largely abided by the dictates of Washington. https://t.co/DJbGGSqCkv — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) December 15, 2022

The legal proceedings against them will follow the normal process since the Petro administration's decision to name them as "Spokespersons for Peace" is not an amnesty.

During this week, Justice Minister Nestor Osuna, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, and Interior Minister Alfonso Prada held meetings to analyze the tasks that these young people could fulfill to contribute to the de-escalation of social conflict from their neighborhoods.

Their contribution could be very useful to reconcile Colombians who, although they are not part of the armed conflict, "are in situations of difficult coexistence with episodes of violence and intolerance," Osuna said, adding that 283 profiles of "people who are deprived of freedom for acts related to social protest", are also being analyzed.