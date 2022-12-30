66 Journalists Were Killed in 2022

Mexico continued to be the world's deadliest country for journalists, even when compared to active war zones like Ukraine.

On Friday, the International Press Institute (IPI) published a report in Vienna stating that 66 journalists died while practicing their profession in 2022.

Compared to 2021, that figure represented an increase of 21 cases of murders, which is mainly explained by the violence of criminal groups in Mexico and the Ukrainian conflict.

The IPI database classifies the deaths of journalists according to five categories defined by their relationship with the performance of their work.

In 2022, there were 39 targeted killings of journalists. Seven journalists died while covering armed conflicts, a number that represented more than double that registered in 2021.

Nearly 1,700 journalists have been killed worldwide over the past 20 years, an average of more than 80 a year, according to Reporters Without Borders.



The two decades between 2003 and 2022 were "especially deadly decades for those in the service of the right to inform" pic.twitter.com/jCR57ldP6p — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 30, 2022

Two journalists were killed while covering civil unrest and others while covering it. In 16 cases, the circumstances and motives for the murder could not be verified, but it cannot be ruled out that they are murders linked to professional practice.

America was the most dangerous continent for professional practice as 38 journalists were murdered. Among the victims were 14 Mexicans and 8 Haitians.

"This year marked one of the darkest periods in living memory for the Mexican press," the IPI recalled, pointing out that Mexico continued to be the world's deadliest country for journalists, even when compared to active war zones like Ukraine.

Violence against journalists was also notorious in the Philippines, a country where 5 out of the 11 murders in the Asia-Pacific region were recorded.