60 Afghans, 13 US Military Dead at Kabul's Airport Bombing

According to the Pentagon, a suicide bomber detonated the explosive near a crowd at an airport entrance. Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said that the authors of the terrorist attack "assessed to have been ISIS fighters and later ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. military die during a suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as thousands of people remain outside hoping for an opportunity to flee the country and the Taliban rule.

In response, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks via the group Telegram´s account, news agency Reuters reported.

Another big blast in Kabul — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) August 26, 2021

On the other hand, U.S. General MacKenzie said that he has seen "nothing to convince me" that the Taliban allow the attack to happen and confirmed he had asked the Taliban to reinforce the security in the airport perimeter.

“We’ve reached out to the Taliban, we’ve told them you need to continue to push out the security perimeter. We’ve identified some roads that we would like for them to close they’ve indicated that they’ll they will be willing to close those roads, because we assess the threat of a suicide borne vehicle threat is high right now, so we want to reduce the possibility of one of those vehicles getting close,” MacKenzie said.

As of this moment, news agencies such as AFP and the BBB´s Pakistan and Afghanistan correspondent Secunder Kermani report of another blast in Kabul but such information remains unconfirmed.