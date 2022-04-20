6 People Die In Plane Crash In Port-au-Prince

The aircraft, a Cessna-207 that headed to the Jacmel commune, collided with one vehicle driving along the Route des Rails avenues when trying to make an emergency landing.

On Wednesday, at least six people died, and two others were injured in a plane crash in the Carrefour commune in Port-au-Prince.

Videos published on social media showed Police officers helping injured people lying on the ground near the crashed plane, and others surrounded a large overturned vehicle.

Among the deceased people is the plane’s pilot Amado Gutierrez, who carried an identification card from the Dominican Academy of Pilots Aeronautical Training Las Americas (ENALAS).

Non-regulated air traffic in the Martissant neighborhood in Port-au-Prince has considerably intensified after armed gangs clashes, which paralyzed road traffic and forced citizens to move by plane to other communes. “I am deeply sad about the accident and extend my condolences to the victims' relatives,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry stated, stressing that the Police will investigate the accident. “Political leaders usually address their sympathies to the relatives of accident victims but fail to promote reparation policies for them,” the National College of Democrats stressed and urged Henry to adopt policies that avoid more accidents like this occurring.