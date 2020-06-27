58 Percent of U.S. Voters Disapprove of How Trumps Does His Job

Biden leads the vote intention with 52 percent as the U.S. president only has 44 percent of it.

The Marist Institute for Public Opinion (MIPO) Friday published the results of an investigation according to which 58 percent of voters disapprove of the U.S. President Donald Trump and the 49 percent of them strongly disapprove of his job performance.

This disapproval percentage "is a record never seen before for this president or anyone else," National Public Radio (NPR) commented.

Conducted to 1,640 adults between June 22 and June 24, this poll also showed that Trump’s voting intention is below that of former Vice President Joe Biden's one.

"Biden (52 percent) leads Trump (44 percent) by 8 percentage points among registered voters nationally including those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate," MIPO stated.

"With partisan allegiances holding strong, support among independents divides. Biden receives 47 percent to 44 percent for Trump. At the beginning of June, Biden (50 percent) had a 7-point edge over Trump (43 percent) among registered voters," it added.

Most excellent message....Joe Biden has the empathy and compassion gene that Trump lacks. We need this change desperately, as a country, to stop the slide into authoritarianism. #GoJoe2020 https://t.co/gaeVRkgraj — Kevin (@Kevin_JKV) June 27, 2020

According to the MIPO study, 51 percent of the men surveyed expressed their intention to vote for Trump, and 60 percent of the women said they would vote for Biden.

When the answers are correlated according to ethnic groups and educational levels, it is observed that 60 percent of white people without a college degree would vote for Trump and only 38 percent of white voters with a college degree would do the same.

Meanwhile, Biden has 91 percent of Black people's intention to vote and 59 percent of Latino support. The survey also revealed that 59 percent of people under the age of 45 are willing to vote for Biden. Instead, 61 percent of rural voters would vote for Trump.