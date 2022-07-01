53 Spanish Cities Protest Against Melilla Massacre

The demonstrations use the slogan "Black Lives Matter" to highlight discrimination against African migrants by European authorities.

From Friday to Sunday, human rights defenders will carry out demonstrations in 53 Spanish cities to repudiate the death of 37 sub-Saharan migrants in Melilla, a Spanish enclave in Africa near the border with Morocco.

They use the slogan "Black Lives Matter" to highlight discrimination against African migrants by European authorities, who prefer to receive white-skinned migrants like the Ukrainians.

Activists highlighted that European and Spanish migration policies translate into border militarization, which is often accompanied by police brutality against Black people.

The bodies of the African migrants "are being buried in the Moroccan city of Nador without performing essential autopsies for a possible investigation, without identifying the identities of the victims, and without informing their families."

Is this not a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY committed today in the KINGDOM OF SPAIN (Melilla) a few days before the NATO meeting? And Europe is silent. The police killed 37 PEOPLE. �� pic.twitter.com/vgMJKTckRI — JosepBastardas ☭ (@josepbastardas) June 25, 2022

"The massacre occurred as a result of cruel and inhuman treatment and failure to provide assistance by the Spanish and Moroccan authorities," human rights defenders said.

"In recent weeks, raids, persecutions and forced displacements have intensified in Morocco on buses, by the Police against migrant communities that are forced to settle in the forests near the city of Nador. This growing hostility influenced events."

Among other purposes, the demonstrators seek that the authorities carry out an independent investigation to clarify what happened and suspend the "hot returns" of African migrants.