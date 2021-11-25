52 Killed in Russian Mine Accident

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
A total of 52 people, including six rescuers, were killed after smoke occurred in a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region on Thursday.
It was the most deadly mine accident in five years in the country.
According to preliminary data, there were no survivors in the Listvyazhnaya mine, TASS reported, adding that most of the bodies remain underground and will be raised to surface when temperature and methane concentration allow.