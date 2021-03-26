50 Richest People in US Own More Wealth than 165 Million

Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont is engaged in a media battle over wealth inequality in the U.S. as corporate giant Amazon fights against unionization within its labor force and Tesla founder engages on plans for life on other planets.

"The 50 richest people in America today accumulate more wealth than more than half of our low-income population," criticized the senator for the state of Vermont in a message posted Thursday on Twitter. In his statement, Sanders also points out that "it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 richest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans."

Going so far as to define this juncture in American society as implausible, he went on to say, "This is a moral obscenity."

Recently, Sanders engaged in a dialectical war with U.S. Tesla founder and SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk, in which he accused him of being greedy, saying the U.S. should focus its resources on people who need it on Earth, not on space explorations.

The scathing criticism came after Musk posted a tweet announcing that he was trying to raise funds to distribute to projects researching the conditioning of human life on various planets in outer space, such as facilitating the conditions necessary for a million people to inhabit Mars by 2050.

There are a lot of problems facing our country and facing our economy. If you were to ask me what the most serious problem is, it is that in the richest country in the history of the world, over half our people are living paycheck to paycheck. pic.twitter.com/xotaI6da6R — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 25, 2021

The Democratic politician also criticized the wealthy Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of the e-commerce company Amazon for not supporting his workers by dissuading employees from voting against creating a union to ensure their labor rights.

In both cases, Sanders made it clear that the level of greed reflected by these two American businessmen, which highlights the country's socioeconomic inequalities, is not only immoral but will not last for long because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.