5.5 Earthquake Shakes Northeastern California

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported Thursday an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale that shook the Plumas County area of northeastern California.

The tremor occurred at 16.19 local time (21.19 GMT) and its epicenter was in East Shore town in Plumas County. So far, no damage or injuries have been reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of -1.5 km, was initially determined at 40.216 degrees north latitude and 121.109 degrees west longitude.

In the hour after the original quake, at least five aftershocks were recorded in the same region, all between 2.5 and 3.0 magnitude, according to the USGS.

An aftershock of 2.5 was felt at 16.34 (21.34 GMT) with the epicenter in East Shore, according to the USGS.

Another 2.8 quake was recorded at 16.29 (21.29 GMT) in Prattville, another town in Plumas County, located 265 kilometers northeast of Sacramento, the capital of California.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no tsunami alert, warning, watch, or threat related to the California earthquake.