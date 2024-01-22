5 Conspiracies Were Activated in Venezuela: Prosecutor Saab

"Groups that self-identify as 'political' but belong to the most radical wing of the opposition are involved in this," he said.

On Monday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab offered details about the latest conspiracies against the Venezuelan state, which were revealed and prosecuted by the authorities.

"Over the last few months, the intelligence institutions and the Prosecutor's Office have deactivated five new conspiracies, the last of which sought to fill the country with blood once again. These conspiracies are linked to each other and are part of a broader plan against the peace and sovereignty of Venezuela," he said at a press conference.

As indicated by President Nicolas Maduro in his Annual message to the National Assembly, the first destabilization plan was uncovered in May 2023 and involved 14 citizens, three of whom remain fugitives.

"Charges include resistance to authority, serious personal injuries, property damage, conspiracy, treason to the homeland, revelation of military secrets, and illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition," Saab said.

Anti-Blockade Vice-Minister: NGOs Are Being Used to Promote Destabilization in Venezuela https://t.co/5JTP8JeLNt — VSC (@VenSolidarity) January 20, 2024

The second case, known as "Guasdualito Espionage," involved civilians and police operating in coordination with members of a foreign intelligence organization. For this case, three citizens are detained, and they have already been charged with terrorism, treason to the homeland, conspiracy with foreign governments, and revelation of military secrets.

Through clandestine meetings in Bogota, they sought to co-opt members of Venezuelan security agencies to access confidential information to undermine the security of President Maduro and "cause terror in the general population."

A third case called "The Viñeta" involves 5 citizens who have already been arrested for planning terrorist actions against President Maduro and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. The detainees are accused of treason to the homeland, conspiracy, and terrorism.

The fourth case, named "Fortunato," involves five citizens, including Jose Guerrero, who illegally entered the country to provide a foreign intelligence agency with information about pilots and military personnel. The detainees are accused of terrorism, treason to the homeland, and conspiracy with foreign governments.

When #CorporateOwnedMedia begin hyping a story like this you can rest assured that CIA is behind it. The #RulingClass can't stand the fact that #Venezuela (and all that oil) isn't under their thumb. So we get periodic destabilization programs & coup attempts.#Guayana is latest. https://t.co/Pybyp12ZR6 pic.twitter.com/J2elkl9XqL — bkeithb ���� (@bkeithb) December 14, 2023

Finally, in the case called "White Bracelet," Venezuelan authorities arrested former military officer Angelo Heredia on January 16 in a rural area near the border in Tachira.

"Analyzing the content of his phone, authorities discovered that this former officer was participating in a plan to attack the 21st Infantry Brigade of the Bolivarian Army and seize the arms park. Subsequently, his plan involved carrying out attacks against Tachira Governor Freddy Bernal and President Maduro," the Attorney General pointed out.

So far, 14 arrest warrants have been issued against the military and civilians involved in these plans. They will be investigated for crimes such as treason to the homeland, terrorism, illicit association, and attempted intentional qualified homicide. Heredia's plan and his team were supposed to take place in the last hours of Dec. 31, 2023, and continue into Jan. 1, 2024.

"They wanted to bathe the country in blood. Using the element of surprise, they planned to start in Tachira; then in Barinas and so on until reaching Caracas," Saab said, warning that new arrests are expected.

"Groups that self-identify as 'political' but belong to the most radical wing of the opposition are involved in this. We are investigating their involvement in this script. We have their accomplices and sources of financing."