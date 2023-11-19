4th 'Nation and Migration' Summit Meets in Havana

In patriot Cubans residing abroad, the Nation grows up: said Bruno Rodríguez about the meeting.

This Saturday at the Convention Palace in the Cuban capital the "Nation an Migration" Summit began, which will meet until today Sunday.

More than 400 people confirmmed its assistance to the event says Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, general director of Consular Affairs and Attention to Cubans Living Abroad of the Foreign Ministry.

Alejandro Gil Fernández Economy minister offered a detailed analysis of the challenges of the actual situation of Cuban economy, aggravated by North American blockade hardening.

And on the other hand Ana Teresita González Fraga, Foreign Commerce viceminister explained to the assistants the benefits for Cubans residing abroad who decide to invest in the Island.

The tweet reads: The president Miguel Díaz-Canel still sharing IV Summit "Nation and Migration" debates.

The cultural identity was an imprtant subject debated as well, Abel Prieto president of "Casa de la Americas" moderated a pannel where Cuban artists presented films about them experiences out of Cuba, and how they preserve their cultural roots.

In patriot Cubans residing abroad, the Nation grows up, enriched, manifested, and proudly presented throughout the world with greater and greater breadth, wherever there is a Cuban who carries in his soul the feeling of the homeland: said Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuba Foreign Minister about the meet.

The first Summit of this kind in Cuba was held in 1978, when Commandant Fidel Castro organized the event to dialogue with Cuban residents in United States. “The Community must be respected. The Community exists. The Community is a force and the Community is taken into account”, said Fidel in that event.