40+ Pro-Bolsonaro Supporters to be Charged for Coup Attempt

The Attorney General of the Republic (or Attorney General of Brazil), Augusto Aras, said on Monday that he already has at least 40 complaints ready against the radical bolsonaristas who, on January 8, participated in the coup attempt in Brasília.

"Today, we already have 40 complaints ready, and before Friday, we will associate the new complaint with possible precautionary measures", said Aras after meeting with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, according to the portal G1.

The prosecutor specified that, for the moment, these complaints refer to the people who were arrested in flagrante delicto invading the premises of the Chamber of Deputies.

During the coup attempt, in which hundreds of people participated, the buildings of the Senate, the Federal Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace were also invaded, so the total number of denounced could be much higher.

Currently, more than 1,000 people are still in custody in Brasilia, awaiting the filing of charges by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Lira, for his part, stressed that the most serious thing was not the vandalism against the buildings themselves but their symbolism and the danger to the country's stability.

"Much more than the damage to the public heritage, it was an attack against the institutions, the risk that Brazil ran," he said.

The meeting of the president of the Chamber with Aras is similar to another he held last Friday, 13, with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, who also gave him a list with information about the radicals who invaded this legislative house.