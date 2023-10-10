3rd Parties Involvement in the Palestinian Conflict is Risky

Over the last 24 hours, two political bureau members of the Palestinian resistance were killed.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned about the serious consequences of the involvement of third parties in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

This could be "fraught with very serious long-term consequences for both the region and the world," she said, while commenting on Washington's latest moves regarding the conflict.

President Joe Biden decided to direct the movement of U.S. military ships and fighter jets closer to the Eastern Mediterranean region, in a move that is seen by many as a show of support for Israel amid a recent escalation between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in Moscow, during which they called on efforts from all interested parties to ensure the necessary conditions for the resumption of negotiations between Palestine and Israel, and emphasized the urgent need to take all necessary measures that would help implement an immediate ceasefire.

Israeli PM Netanyahu ordered the residents of #Gaza to evacuate, and then he targeted the sole available exit point with airstrikes.



Scenes from Israel's targeting of the Rafah border crossing. pic.twitter.com/DMPDC711rH — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 10, 2023

Over the last 24 hours, two political bureau members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Gaza.

Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad Abu Shamala were killed in an airstrike on Khan Younis. Avichay Adraee, spokesperson for the Israeli army, said in a press statement that Israeli aircraft killed Abu Shamala, Economy Minister of Hamas, overnight on Monday.

Abu Shamala took care of Hamas's financial affairs and allocated funds to finance and direct operations inside and outside Gaza. Israeli military profiled him as "a senior Hamas decision-maker" and coordinator between armed groups in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the death toll and injuries from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have risen to 788 and 4,100, respectively, according to the latest update by the Palestinian Health Ministry.