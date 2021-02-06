34th African Union Summit Kicks off, Focus on COVID-19 Pandemic

The AU already secured around 670 million doses for its member states and it plans to immunize at least 60 percent of its population in the next three years.

The 34th summit of the African Union (AU) takes place on Saturday as the continental body debates on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination campaigns.

"The Assembly of Heads of State and Government during the opening of its 34th Ordinary Session held virtually on 6 February 2021, committed to strengthening the collective response to the crisis, marshaling resources for the benefit of all, and striving to ensure that no country is left behind," the AU stressed in a statement.

[Lire] Discours d'acceptation de S.E. M. Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Président entrant de l'Union africaine et Président de la République Démocratique du Congo à la 34ème Session Ordinaire de la Conférence de l'UA @ https://t.co/7TTLx487NA #DRCongo #RDCongo 34th #AUSummit pic.twitter.com/HaK3uQgOz1 — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) February 6, 2021

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the continent, home to 1.3 billion people, has reported more than 3.6 million cases and over 89,000 deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday the continental body renewed its presidency as Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi took over as AU Chairman from South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa. The virtual summit will end on Sunday.