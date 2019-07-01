33 People Killed After Bus Falls Into 500ft Gorge in Kashmir

“Most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations."

A bus packed with passengers fell into a gorge in Indian Kashmir on Monday killing at least 33 people, a state official said, the second such accident in a week.

The tragic accident occurred while the bus was traveling in a mountainous part of the Indian Kashmir region.

In addition to the high death toll, at least 22 people were wounded when the bus skidded off a winding road in the Kisthwar district, government official Angrez Singh Rana said.

According to some media reports, the bus was overloaded with people before it took off. Accidents are common in the mountainous region where many roads are in disrepair.

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Mailk said many of the drivers were untrained and he had ordered state officials to cancel their licenses.

“Most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations,” a state government spokesman quoted the governor as saying.

Last week, 11 students were killed when their bus fell into a deep gorge at a picnic spot in Shopian district.

India has the world's deadliest roads, with about 150,000 people killed and 470,000 injured annually.