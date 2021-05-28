327 Colombians Still Missing One Month After Social Outbreak

The ESMAD carries out hundreds of arbitrary detentions that are neither recorded nor reported, using the "transfers for protection" norm, stipulated in the Police Code.

Colombia's National Movement of Victims of State Crimes (MOVICE) on Friday denounced that 327 citizens remain missing one month after protests against President Ivan Duque broke out.

"We don't know where are 327 out of 775 people who have been reported missing since April 28. The government is doing nothing to find them," MOVICE claimed.

This week, MOVICE called on the people to commemorate the International Week of Detained and Disappeared Persons. Human rights defenders demand the search for these protesters and over 80,000 victims who have suffered forced disappearances in the country in the past years.

Colombia's Working Group on Enforced Disappearances (MDTDF) documented that most of the disappearances of protesters were perpetrated by Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) agents.

"The security forces are acting with total impunity given the lack of investigation and control by the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office," MOVICE stated. The ESMAD carries out hundreds of arbitrary detentions that are neither recorded nor reported, using the "transfers for protection" norm, stipulated in the Police Code. "This has favored the rise of forced disappearances as a practice to quell protests and generate terror among demonstrators. The government must comply with its obligation and it must investigate all the denunciations presented by the people," the organization added. MOVICE urged the Unit for the Search for Disappeared Persons (UBPD) to speed up locating the victims, whose families are waiting for them.