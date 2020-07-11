    • Live
News > Latin America

Chile: 312,029 Confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6,800 Deaths

    A woman walks through the cities of Santiago, Chile, July 10, 2020. | Photo: Photo: Xinhua

Published 11 July 2020
The country’s Ministry of Health, Enrique Paris, gave a press conference where he announced the latest COVID-19 figures.

Chilean authorities reported on Saturday 312,029 COVID-19 cases in the country while also confirming 6, 881 deaths.

According to the ministry's undersecretary of assistance networks, Arturo Zuniga, more than 18 thousand PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, with positivity rate decreasing by 15 percent.

A total of 1,273,627 tests have been administered since testing first began in the country in March.

For his part, Minister of Health Enrique Paris assured that the country’s fight against COVID-19 is “slightly improving” but expressed concerns for regions like Arica, Antofagasta and Tarapaca where the number of infections continue to rise. 

In the last 24 hours, 2,755 new cases and 100 more deaths from the virus have been registered. 

Chile remains under a state of emergency and curfew as the government continues to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Xinhua - Prensa Latina
by teleSUR / EBG
