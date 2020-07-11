Chile: 312,029 Confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6,800 Deaths

The country’s Ministry of Health, Enrique Paris, gave a press conference where he announced the latest COVID-19 figures.

Chilean authorities reported on Saturday 312,029 COVID-19 cases in the country while also confirming 6, 881 deaths.

According to the ministry's undersecretary of assistance networks, Arturo Zuniga, more than 18 thousand PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, with positivity rate decreasing by 15 percent.

A total of 1,273,627 tests have been administered since testing first began in the country in March.

Latest count of confirmed #COVID19 cases in hardest-hit countries:

World: 12,459,363

U.S.: 3,181,846

Brazil: 1,800,827

India: 793,802

Russia: 712,863

Peru: 319,646

Chile: 309,274

UK: 289,678

Mexico: 289,174

Spain: 253,908

Iran: 252,720

(Data: Johns Hopkins University) pic.twitter.com/Rte6p5YhDH — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 11, 2020

For his part, Minister of Health Enrique Paris assured that the country’s fight against COVID-19 is “slightly improving” but expressed concerns for regions like Arica, Antofagasta and Tarapaca where the number of infections continue to rise.

In the last 24 hours, 2,755 new cases and 100 more deaths from the virus have been registered.

Chile remains under a state of emergency and curfew as the government continues to try to slow the spread of the virus.