30,000 Troops Deployed in Colombia To Safeguard Elections

This Sunday, a total of 39 million two thousand 239 Colombians will be able to vote in a second electoral round to choose the next president of the country.

The Colombian government deployed 320,000 men and women of the security forces to guarantee the tranquility of the citizens during the second round of elections this Sunday, June 19.

In the context of the Democracy Plan, the troops will be "where there are complaints of electoral conspiracy", said the Ministry of Defense.

Soldiers, policemen, members of the navy and the air force are deployed by land, air, sea and rivers to, according to its premise, "guarantee the right of Colombians to vote".

"But at the same time, to enforce respect for the verdict of the ballot box, which is also the cornerstone of our democracy," said recently the country's president, Iván Duque, when giving details of said plan and alleged threats of contempt for the results of the ballot.

#Colombia | Colombian police is on high alert over intelligence predicting possible election violence, the National Police director, General Jorge Luis Vargas, explained on Tuesday.https://t.co/v7nJO1gxSo pic.twitter.com/zeAmaT9CbD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 16, 2022

between Gustavo Petro, leader of the left-wing coalition Pacto Histórico, and the businessman of the Liga de Gobernantes Anticorrupción (right-wing), Rodolfo Hernández.