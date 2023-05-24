    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Sri Lanka

+300 Unprotected Level Crossings to Be Secured in Sri Lanka

  • Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport and Highways at train fares revision. May. 24, 2023.

    Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport and Highways at train fares revision. May. 24, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@LankaOnline

Published 24 May 2023
Opinion

"...the modifications to secure the level crossings will be completed in two months..."

On Wednesday, Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport and Highways, said will secure its over railway network by fortifying over 300 unprotected level crossings situated along its 1,610 km rail tracks.

Related:

Sri Lanka Steps up Precautionary Measures to Control Dengue

According to Gunawardena, in a session of the parliament, the modifications to secure the level crossings will be completed in two months.

Gunawardena also said that the total estimated cost is one million rupees (around to 3,280 U.S. dollars) for each level crossing.

Official reports show that most accidents involve vehicles and the impacts with locomotives causing extensive and multiple internal and external injuries such as skull fractures, decapitation and some injuries even lead to amputations.

Gunawardena has said that there are 1,177 level crossings in the nation, of which 437 have been equipped with color light security systems, 434 have been secured with bell and light systems, and 306 crossings remain unprotected.

The minister has said that, each year, a great number of people die or are seriously injured resulting from accidents occurring on unprotected level crossings.

According to official statistics, the number of fatalities resulting from train accidents in Sri Lanka in 2022 amounted to approximately 200 individuals. In 2020, there were 326 collisions and 584 in 2019. 

Tags

Level Crossings Rail tracks Sri Lanka

People

Bandula Gunawardena

Xinhua
SundayTimes
by teleSUR/ YBC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.