+300 Unprotected Level Crossings to Be Secured in Sri Lanka

On Wednesday, Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport and Highways, said will secure its over railway network by fortifying over 300 unprotected level crossings situated along its 1,610 km rail tracks.

According to Gunawardena, in a session of the parliament, the modifications to secure the level crossings will be completed in two months.

Gunawardena also said that the total estimated cost is one million rupees (around to 3,280 U.S. dollars) for each level crossing.

Official reports show that most accidents involve vehicles and the impacts with locomotives causing extensive and multiple internal and external injuries such as skull fractures, decapitation and some injuries even lead to amputations.

Gunawardena has said that there are 1,177 level crossings in the nation, of which 437 have been equipped with color light security systems, 434 have been secured with bell and light systems, and 306 crossings remain unprotected.

The minister has said that, each year, a great number of people die or are seriously injured resulting from accidents occurring on unprotected level crossings.

According to official statistics, the number of fatalities resulting from train accidents in Sri Lanka in 2022 amounted to approximately 200 individuals. In 2020, there were 326 collisions and 584 in 2019.