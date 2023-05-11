29 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes

The death toll now stands at 29, including at least seven children, three women and two elderly people.

The state news agency WAFA reported the death of another Palestinian in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Ezbet Abd Rabo in the northern Gaza Strip.

The latest victim of Israeli aggression was killed in a drone strike on a group of Palestinians in Ezbet Abd Rabo, according to WAFA's correspondent.

The death toll now stands at 29, including at least seven children, three women and two elderly people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed.

Since the start of Israeli airstrikes against the besieged coastal enclave on Tuesday, more than 90 Palestinians have been injured, the ministry added.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the beginning of the year has risen to 144, according to ministry data.

The Strip's leading political party, Hamas, has said that "the ceasefire will end when the Israeli atrocities end."

"Whoever initiated this aggression has to bear the consequences of their crimes. It is not a question of what the Palestinians should do. It is a question of what the international community has to do," Hamas member Khaled Qadomi was quoted as saying by the Al-Jazeera news agency.

According to Free Palestine, the aggression on Gaza has focused on populated areas, agricultural infrastructure, and the destruction of streets, roads, and infrastructure such as electricity, water, and sewage networks.

The Gaza Strip is home to more than two million people. One and a half million residents live in eight official refugee camps. It has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade since 2007.