2,432 Candidates Enrolled In Colombia's Legislative Elections

Over 2,400 candidates aspire to occupy a seat in the Senate or in the Lower House after the elections that Colombians will hold on Sunday.

Patricia Muñoz, a Political Science and International Relations researcher at the Javeriana University, considered that the dominant political position of the new Congress will be left or center-left.

“Colombians wish to have representatives willing to solve the problems posed in 2021 mass anti-government protests, especially those issues related to the fight of the economic recession prompted by the pandemic and the strengthening of the justice system," she explained.

So far, 10 out of 296 seats in the Colombian parliament are reserved to the Commons Party, an organization created by former fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who signed the 2016 Peace Agreement.

Political analyst Andres Davila considers that the left-wing coalition Historic Pact is likely to win a considerable number of seats in the Senate and the Lower House. Nevertheless, he stressed that abstention will remain at about 50 percent as it happened in previous electoral processes since citizens have lost confidence in the capability of state institutions to represent their interests. “Whatever its dominant political tendency is, the new parliament will have to counteract this situation. Only this way, we will guarantee governance and stability for our country,” Davila highlighted.